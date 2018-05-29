May 29, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Nanda Devi Plot

This is the Indian Express Front page on May 29, 1978, Forty Years Ago. This is the Indian Express Front page on May 29, 1978, Forty Years Ago.

The Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, alleged that Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was involved in planting a nuclear device at Nanda Devi. He said Mahesh Yogi, while staying at Joshimath, spread his net in the region through which American intelligence agents, in the garb of the Yogi’s disciples, succeeded in reaching Hindu religious places. He demanded that the government keep an eye on those so-called religious leaders who travelled to foreign countries to preach the Hindu religion. He said such persons were not only indulging in intelligence work for foreign countries, but also tarnishing India’s image.

Bihar Trust Vote

Bihar Chief Minister Karpuri Thakur said he would fix the date for seeking a vote of confidence from the legislature party in consultation with his Cabinet colleagues. Speaking with reference to the statement of the Janata Party President Chandra Shekhar that the Central Parliamentary Board would not stand in the way if the Bihar CM sought a vote of confidence, Thakur said the legislature party might meet in the middle of June to deal with the “the confidence vote”.

Twist In UP Janata

The trial of strength for the UP legislature party leadership assumed a new dimension when Nanaji Deshmukh, general secretary of the Janata Party, said he had asked party legislators to vote according to their “discretion”. Dissident leaders who met him said he had assured them former Jana Sangh members would have the freedom to vote according to “their conscience”.

Morarji’s Warning

Prime Minister Morarji Desai issued a warning to the Congress-I against creating any situation leading to violence. His remarks were in response to the report that Congress-I planned to make a bonfire of the Shah Commission report and to launch a state-wide agitation if Mrs Gandhi was arrested.

