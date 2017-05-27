May 27, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Pakistan’s opposition coalition announced that it has agreed to a dialogue with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to resolve a crisis over allegedly rigged elections. Pakistan’s opposition coalition announced that it has agreed to a dialogue with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to resolve a crisis over allegedly rigged elections.

JP Appeals To Rebels

Jayaprakash Narayan issued an appeal to members of the Janata Party who have not received party symbols to retire from the contest and work for the victory of the party. “All controversies over the selection of candidates must now cease. Nothing should be done that will weaken the party,” he said.

Sheikh Clarifies

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, is sending a letter to Janata Party president Chandra Shekhar regarding the current controversy about Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to the state in the Indian Union. “The National Conference is responsible for taking Kashmir to India and nobody should forget that role of this party. If the basis of the relationship is sought to be altered, it is bound to weaken the relationship,” Abdullah, National Conference president, added.

Urs’s Challenge

Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs decided to challenge the appointment of the Grover Commission by the Central government under Article 131 of the Constitution. This is the same article under which the Congress challenged the dissolution of the Assemblies in nine states, where it ran the government, without success.

Pak Opposition

Pakistan’s opposition coalition announced that it has agreed to a dialogue with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to resolve a crisis over allegedly rigged elections. The nine-party Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) said it had no preconditions for talks but suggested that its detained leaders be freed for an atmosphere conducive to fruitful dialogue. A PNA spokesperson said that the alliance would not be calling off its anti-government agitation at this stage, but if Bhutto met certain PNA requests, the agitation could be suspended during the talks.

