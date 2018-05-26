May 26, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Despite the rainfall in Bihar, coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu, the heatwave continued unabated in the rest of the country, taking 148 lives. Despite the rainfall in Bihar, coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu, the heatwave continued unabated in the rest of the country, taking 148 lives.

Mizoram Govt

President’s Rule in Mizoram will come to an end when a newministry headed by Brig T Saito, chief of the victorious Mizo Peoples’ Conference (MPC), is sworn-in sometime next week. The MPC legislature party will meet at Aizawl to formally elect Brig Sailo as its leader. Brig Sailo said his government will give top priority to the consolidation of peace in Mizoram by persuading the Mizo National Front leaders to join the mainstream.

UP Prohibition

A division bench of the Allahabad High Court granted leave to the Uttar Pradesh government to appeal to the Supreme Court against its judgment setting aside Section 37 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act which prohibited transport and possession of intoxicants in certain districts of the state. The high court, however, refused to grant a stay on the judgment. Under this section, the government, had issued three notifications imposing total prohibition in seven districts of UP and had banned the sale of liquor in all bars and clubs throughout the state from April 1, this year — the notifications also introduced total prohibition of taree (neera).

Biju On Janata Crisis

The Janata trinity — Morarji Desai, Charan Singh and Jagjivan Ram — “are making up their differences”, Steel and Mines Minister Biju Patnaik said. Patnaik, speaking to the Press at Calcutta airport, said whatever went wrong was “now being corrected by the three leaders. They are after all our leaders and very seasoned leaders”. He was replying to a question about his earlier remark that the trinity must make up or quit..

Heat Wave Kills 148

Despite the rainfall in Bihar, coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu, the heatwave continued unabated in the rest of the country, taking 148 lives. Three persons died of sunstroke in UP and two more in AP in the past 24 hours.

