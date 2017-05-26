May 26, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Janata On Article 370

Both the Central government and the Janata Party categorically asserted that there was no intention to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution conferring special status on Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union. The clarification came in the context of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s election speech, threatening secession if Article 370 is abrogated. The Union government’s spokesperson said it had no intention to abrogate the concerned provision of the Constitution.

Rajan Case Cops

The District and Sessions Court refused bail to Jayaram Padikkal, DIG, and Pulikkodan Narayanan, a police sub-inspector, under judicial custody in connection with the Rajan case on the ground that their release on bail would influence the witnesses and result in tampering with evidence in the case. The sessions judge, A. Vasudevan, said that in the light of evidence gathered by the prosecution, there were considerable grounds to suspect that the engineering student Rajan was tortured to death in the presence of these police officers at the Kakkayam inspection.

Janata Niggles

There was no danger to the unity of the Janata Party, Chandra Shekhar, the party’s president asserted. He was answering a question on “discordant notes” on party candidate selections for the assembly elections.

Kremlin Confusion

The only reason that puzzled Kremlin watchers are able to offer behind President Nikolai Podgomy’s ouster from the politburo of the Soviet communist party is that the leadership was perhaps trying to reform to adjust to a changing politico-economic climate. They argued that only those who accept Stalinism had become outdated for Russia would be able to lead the country. The 74-year-old Soviet president may have become a victim of the new thinking.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now