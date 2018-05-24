May 25, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Fernandes Case

The Indian Express paper of May 25, 1978. The Indian Express paper of May 25, 1978.

Fernandes Case

Justice Shah rejected an application filed by counsel for four Karnataka police officers seeking a short adjournment of the inquiry into the alleged illegal detention and torture of Lawrence Fernandes, brother of Union industry minister George Fernandes, on the ground that the writ petitions filed by the officers before the Karnataka High Court were being taken up. The Commission also rejected objections raised by counsel for the officers in regard the filing of statements and to their being called upon to give evidence.

US-India Relations

Joseph Nye, Deputy Under-Secretary of State, and nuclear policy expert, told a US congressional committee for the first time that cut-off of enriched uranium for Tarapur is by no means automatic under the recently enacted American law even if India does not agree to fullscope safeguards as a result of negotiations over the next 18 months to two years. The US, Nye added, wanted to move with India on a series of non-proliferation measures.

Pak Press Crackdown

Pakistan’s military regime has told the country’s Press to avoid sensationalism. Sensationalism is a punishable offence under the martial law, the regime reminded the press. The warning followed a speculative story on the destruction of the official records in a blaze which partially destroyed the Chief Martial Law Administrator’s secretariat.

Sanjay’s Plea

Sanjay Gandhi filed an application in the court of additional sessions judge, O N Vohra, that his wife, Maneka Gandhi, was attacked by five persons when she went to Tihar jail with his food. Gandhi, whose bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court in the Kissa Kursi Kaa case, said as his wife was sitting in the deputy superintendent’s room, five persons entered the room and snatched a thermos flask and swung at her.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App