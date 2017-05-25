May 25, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Nepal PM vs AIR

Prime Minister of Nepal Tulsi Giri accused All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan of joining an anti-Nepal campaign launched by “so-called socialists” in India. Addressing a news conference held in Kathmandu, Girl said that a handful of leaders of the erstwhile Socialist Party and the two government media had been levelling baseless charges against the Nepal government in connection with the B.P. Koirala case. Giri deplored this attitude, saying that this was being allowed despite the Indian government’s assurances of maintaining a stance of non-interference in Nepal’s internal affairs.

Turkman Gate Panel

A two-man fact-finding committee is being set up by the Union government to collect information on the massive demolitions and police firing in the Turkman Gate area during the Emergency. The committee is likely to submit its findings before July-end. The material collected by the committee will be placed before the Shah Commission.

Soviet PB Shake-out

Soviet President Nikolai Podgomy, the number three man in the Soviet leadership, was dropped from the Communist Party Politburo. Podgomy, 74, was relieved of his functions by the plenum of the Communist Party Central Committee. He remains president of the Soviet Union. Western observers believe Podgomy is not likely to remain president for very long.

‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ Probe

The Centre has entrusted the CBI with a full inquiry into the loss of negatives and prints of the controversial film Kissa Kursi Ka during the Emergency. The film, a satire on power-hungry political leaders during the Congress regime, was produced by an erstwhile Congress MP, Amrit Nahata, now a Janata member. The film had been made before the Emergency. The negatives and prints were however seized by the government.

