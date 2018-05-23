May 24, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Cold War Politics

The Indian Express paper of May 24, 1978. The Indian Express paper of May 24, 1978.

Cold War Politics

The International Institute for Strategic Studies has predicted an uncertain economic future for the Soviet Union when the Brezhnev era ends, deadlock in Sino-Soviet relations for some time to come and emergence of a strong force of nationalism in Vietnam and Cambodia. Consequently, it fears growing conflict in the Third World, problems over strategic arms control and strains in Alliance relations in the Carter Administration. The IISS, a centre for research on the problems of international security, defence and arms control in nuclear age, renewed its warning that wars and conflict outside the traditional spectrum of East-West security rivalry may be on the increase and that the Soviet and Cuban intervention, while changing the fortunes of war, may not provide the Soviet Union with durable influence in the Horn of Africa.

Janata Dissidence

The Janata dissidents in UP suffered a setback today when Mukhtar Anis, a deputy minister who was elevated to the rank of the minister of state, withdrew his resignation. Anis had in the wake of the dismissal of S P Malaviya, refused to take oath as MoS and airdashed to Delhi to hand his resignation to party president, Chandra Shekhar. Later, Anis announced his resignation in the assembly.

Indira’s Gambit

Indira Gandhi and her supporters may soon convene a meeting of the pre-split AICC. Mrs Gandhi, who is at present the president of the Congress (I), wants to drop the prefix I from the Congress (I). She can achieve objective by asking the pre-split AICC to adopt a resolution in this connection. Some believe that the Congress(I) can’t legally convene a meeting of the pre-split AICC. However, certain top constitutional experts believe that she and her supporters can convene the committee. A source said there was no doubt that a majority of the AICC, as it was constituted before the split, would attend the meeting if it was convened.

