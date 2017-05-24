May 24, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Rajan Died In Custody

The Calicut Regional Engineering College student, P. Rajan, “died while in unlawful police custody at the Kakkayam police camp on March 2, 1976, as a result of continuous police torture with iron and wooden rollers”. This was admitted in the returns filed in the form of affidavits by the respondents, including the former chief minister, K. Karunakaran, before a division bench of the Kerala High Court consisting of Justice P. Subramanian Poti and Justice V. Khalid, when the habeas corpus petition filed by the father of the boy, T.V. Eachara Warrier, came up for hearing.

The respondents submitted that this information (death of the boy) became available to them only on May 17, when the investigating officers submitted a report to the judicial magistrate of Perambra in Calicut district. Their earlier affidavit denying the arrest of the student was made on the basis of the reports of two deputy inspectors-general and a superintendent of police. One of the respondents, Jayaram Padikkal, DIG (Crimes), was arrested and charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder).

Big Ben Stops

Big Ben, Britain’s most famous clock, stopped at 9.25 a.m. and thus damaged its reputation again. An engineer climbed the 316 feet to the clock chamber, and by 11.30 a.m. had the time piece working again. All it took was a drop of oil on a tight bearing.

Carter On Cold War

Declaring an end to the cold war with Russia, US President Jimmy Carter put forward new foreign policy guidelines based on cooperation with Russia and the oil-producing countries to help the world’s poor countries. He said the changing world called for a new US approach based on a wider framework of international co-operation. US polity had been guided by a belief that Soviet expansion must be contained and a belief in an alliance of non-Communist nations.

