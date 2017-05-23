May 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Janata In UP

The Janata Party is in total disarray in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, it exists no more as a political entity. It has not only disintegrated into the old parties which had merged but has scattered into individuals, following the in-feuding seen over the selection of candidates and the widespread resentment and frustration the belated list has created among those who aspired for tickets. Since the release of the list, which deprived many from filing nominations,the virulent, vicious propaganda mounted by the have-nots has thrown the party in the welter of a serious crisis and spoilt its image in the eyes of the common people.

Limaye On Bengal

Madhu Limaye, general secretary of the Janata Party, alleged that some business houses were trying to force a coalition government of his party and the Congress in West Bengal. He said that his party would not tolerate their interference. There would be no coalition with the Congress “under any circumstances”, he stated. Limaye also said that the business houses were interested in such a coalition probably because the people had no happy experience about the Marxist government seen in the past. That was the reason why they did not favour an alliance between the Janata Party and the CPM.

China’s War On Flies

The people of Peking took to the streets to declare war on flies. On the orders of the central authorities, the Chinese capital became the scene of a mass hygiene campaign against the insects and the diseases which they spread. Residents awoke to the noise of drums, gongs and loudspeakers mounted on lorries which crisscrossed the city, calling on the seven million inhabitants to “fight disease” and first of all, wipe out files. At the same time, thousands of young “pioneers”, wearing red silk scarves and carrying small flyswatters and bamboo brooms, took to the pavements to kill the insects.

