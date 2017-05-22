May 22, 1977, Forty Years Ago: JP back from US 

Jayaprakash Narayan, who underwent a graft operation in the US, returned to Bombay in the early hours by an Air India Boeing 707 from London. JP, who was wearing a bush shirt and grey pants, looked cheerful as he was brought down in a wheel chair placed on a high loader.

C/o Indira Gandhi

For some of his friends, the postal address of L.K. Advani, in the days of the Emergency, was “care of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister, New Delhi”. They used to address their letters this way “since my friends did not know which guest house I was occupying,” Advani told the National Union of Journalists. He was receiving the letters all right in Bangalore, where he had gone for a two-day visit but got detained for 20 months.

Candy days at FTII

Jagat Murari, director of the Film and Television Institute, said he would inquire into the episode known as the “Candy scandal”. Miss Vijaykumari had been “admitted” to the FTII without appearing for any kind of entrance test. She had nothing to do with any of the disciplines taught at the Institute. She wanted to learn, of all the arts, dancing.

“Candy”, as Vijaykumari was nicknamed by the regular students, was at the institute for about three months. But those were eventful days for FTII for its director, N.V. K. Murty, was suddenly shunted to the Film Finance Corporation and Jagat Murari, who had once been its director, returned to the post.

How did “Candy” manage to get “admission” to the Institute? Murari pleaded ignorance. The students were brutally frank in their accusations. “She was sponsored by G.P. Sippy, vice-president of the governing council of the Institute, and V.C. Shukla, then I&B minister, both of whom were very thick then,” they alleged.

