May 16, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Nation Prays For JP

Nation Prays For JP

The nation prayed for the speedy recovery of Jayaprakash Narayan who is undergoing treatment at Seattle, USA. The day was observed as thanksgiving day. In Delhi, Acharya J.B. Kripalani conducted mass prayers for the early recovery and long life of Jayaprakash Narayan. Glowing tributes were paid to JP in an all-party religious meeting in Bombay. The Mahamandaleshwar Kashikanandji led the prayer.

Desai’s Poll Campaign

Prime Minister Morarji Desai will not make use of Indian Air Force or government-owned planes for his forthcoming election tour. Desai will travel by regular Indian Airlines flights to the extent that the timings fit his tour programme. If it is absolutely necessary for Desai to go by air and an IA flight is not available, a small plane may be hired from a flying club or a private party. Asked whether Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and other ministers would also not use IAF or government aircraft, the spokesman said when the prime minister showed the way, other ministers would follow. Use of government vehicles for electioneering would also be barred by the Janata ministers, he added.

Indira In Cong Panel

Former Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi has been nominated member of the Congress Central Parliamentary Board. Besides Mrs Gandhi, other members include Swaran Singh, Kamalapati Tripathi and Mohammad Ali.

Defectors Ticket-Less

Janata Party General Secretary Ramakrishna Hegde has said that no defector who joined the party after its formal inauguration on May 1 would be given a party ticket for the forthcoming elections. He said problems in the selection of candidates arose because of the fact that a large number of applicants had staked claims for each seat.

