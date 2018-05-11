May 11, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Janata UP meeting

Front page of The Indian Express on May 11, 1978 Front page of The Indian Express on May 11, 1978

The Janata Parliamentary Board (JPB) has asked A B Vajpayee and George Fernandes to resolve the infighting within the UP unit. They will have talks with the UP chief minister, the UP Janata president, and S P Malaviya, the minister who was recently sacked by the CM, and also with Charan Singh, who is now in hospital.

Indira on Sanjay

Indira Gandhi indicated that the arrest of her son, Sanjay, helped the Congress-I win the Azamgarh bypoll. The arrest, she said, had created deep resentment. Mrs Gandhi said that by and large people were worried about the declining law and order situation.

CPI appeal to CPM

The CPI appealed to the CPM to ponder over the re-emergence of Indira Gandhi. In a press statement, it said that the “lesson of Azamgarh and the two Assembly byelections is precisely that the left forces cannot successfully fight against the re-emergence of Indira Gandhi and her caucus by seeking alliance with the reactionary Janata Party”. The statement says that Mrs Gandhi has been able to cash in on mass discontent against Janata Party misrule because of the absence a viable left and democratic alternative before the people.

Trust motion

Facing the first motion of no-confidence since it came to power 13 months ago, the Janata government put up a united front during the inconclusive debate on the census motion lasting five hours. The government was sought to be censured by the Congress-I and opposition for its “dismal failure” in redeeming its pledges, and solving the problems facing the common man, growing repression of Harijans, weaker sections, erosion of self-reliance and self-sufficiency, support for the capitalists, the landlords and the oppressors, suppression of democratic dissent and above all, for losing credibility and the confidence of the people.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App