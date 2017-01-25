In the multiverse

The immovable bust of Martin Luther King Jr bears mute witness to America’s slide into the multiverse. Clearly, President Donald Trump has discovered this grail of physics, because it is the only place where “alternative facts” can exist.

Not boring old alternative points of view but alternative facts, hitherto unknown in Cartesian space. When asked why White House press secretary Sean Spicer was prodded to the podium to claim the biggest inauguration audience ever, while the press reported smaller numbers, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway responded that he had “alternative facts” to offer.

Governments are gauged by their performance in the first 100 days, but the Trump administration is leaving nothing to the imagination. It has set the tone for the next four years within 100 hours, and “alternative facts” sound the keynote.

The new administration has made a grab for language, logic, reason, mathematics — for all the eternal verities. During his campaign, Trump’s abrasive personal attacks and frequent digressions from fact into the wilderness of alternate realities invited a range of responses from hectic alarm to learned analysis. His speeches have even been compared to those of Gilgamesh, Achilles and King David, who are conveniently incapable of protesting at the outrage.

But the only analyst worth listening to turned out to be Dr Who, in The Face of Evil: “The very powerful and the very stupid . don’t alter their views to fit the facts. They alter the facts to fit their views.” That aired in 1977, and the prophetic doctor had more to say about facts and reality in a later episode: “People assume that time is a strict progression of cause to effect, but actually from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint, it’s more like a big ball of wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey stuff.” Only time can tell how the Trump administration reads that prediction.