March 27, 1977, Forty Years Ago

The New Cabinet

Charan Singh will be minister for Home Affairs and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, minister for External Affairs in Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s cabinet. H.M. Patel has been made finance minister. The portfolios were distributed late in the evening. In the list released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the ministries of defence, industries and irrigation have not been allocated so far to any of the 14 ministers who have taken office. These are commonly believed to have been held back for being allotted to Jagjivan Ram and H.N. Bahuguna, should the ongoing efforts to persuade the two leaders to join the Cabinet succeed by tomorrow.

Lok Sabha’s Task

Immediately after Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Morarji Desai set out the task before the new Lok Sabha in clear terms, “It has not only to undo the wrongs that had crept into the body politic and governmental functioning, but ensure that the hopes of millions are fulfilled speedily through wise and practical economic policies,” said the prime minister.

George Gheraoed

George Fernandes, who was appointed a Cabinet minister last night but refused to be sworn in this morning, was gheraoed by scores of people in the small, steamy Socialist Party office at Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi. For approximately two hours, people screamed at him for “betraying the Janata cause”. Some supported him for sticking to his original plan of working for the country from outside government. He hardly managed to get a word in edgeways as he calmly sat upon a desk and weathered the storm.

JP Cheerful

An operation to make a shunt on the left leg was performed on Jayaprakash Narayan at Jaslok Hospital in Delhi. He was cheerful after the operation which became necessary as the original shunt had ceased functioning.

