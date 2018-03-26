March 25, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Bhutto To Appeal

The high court gave Bhutto seven days in which to appeal to the Supreme Court after it sentenced him last Saturday to hanging. The high court gave Bhutto seven days in which to appeal to the Supreme Court after it sentenced him last Saturday to hanging.

Bhutto To Appeal

Lawyers representing the former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said they would appeal against his conviction for ordering a political assassination. The high court gave Bhutto seven days in which to appeal to the Supreme Court after it sentenced him last Saturday to hanging. Meanwhile, his wife, Nusrat, alleged that a plot had been hatched to poison him in his cell and make it appear that he had taken his own life rather than face the gallows. But an official spokesman said the allegation was so preposterous and baseless that it did not deserve comment. Nusrat Bhutto is herself under house arrest for organising protest demonstrations against the verdict.

Centre vs CPM

The Centre is understood to have made it plain to the CPM-led government in West Bengal that it can not accept its plea for the abolition of all-India services like the IAS and the IPS. The West Bengal government recently suggested that the all-India services like the IAS and IPS whose officers are posted in the states, but remain under the supervision and disciplinary control of the central government, must be scrapped. The CPM government also feels the central government should have no jurisdiction over the personnel of the state services. The West Bengal government has made the demand for independent services as a part of its drive for greater autonomy “for the States”.

Babur’s Garden

Senator Moynihan’s wife says she has found Babur’s Moghul Garden described in the emperor’s diary. The site is 150 miles south of Delhi, near Dholpur. Initial excavations have convinced her that the site was the emperor’s famed garden carved out of a single outcropping of pink sandstone and including a bath house, mosque and pavilion.

There was no issue of The Indian Express dated March 26, 1978 on account of Holi

