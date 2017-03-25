March 25, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Morarji Is PM

Morarji Desai is the new prime minister of India. He is backed by the ruling alliance of 298 members— Janata (271), the Akalis (8), Peasants and Workers Party (5), Republican Party (2) and a dozen other members — and by Congress for Democracy (CFD) with 28 seats and the Marxists with 22 seats from the outside. It was expected that the CFD, headed by Jagjijvan Ram, would be part of the ruling alliance. However, it has preferred not to join the government. The contention of the CFD is that the formula of the consensus which was agreed to last night had been abandoned even before it was given a fair trial.

Righting Wrongs

In his first public pronouncement after being sworn in as prime minister, Morarji Desai set out the aims of his administration. His main aim, he said, was to end poverty. He was hopeful of ending unemployment within 10 years. His immediate concern though would be to right all the wrongs of the Emergency.

Pledge At Rajghat

The newly elected MPs to the Lok Sabha who are affiliated to the Janata Party and the CFD took a pledge this morning to uphold the “inalienable rights of life and liberty of the citizens of India” and also to live truly by the ideas of the Father of the Nation and to “endeavour to fulfill the tasks begun by him”. The pledge was read out by Jayaprakash Narayan. The iconic leader sat in a wheelchair at the ceremony which was conducted at Rajghat in the capital.

New Lok Sabha

The new Lok Sabha, which will have its first sitting tomorrow, will be in session until April 6. The only business will be for members to take the oath. D.N. Tiwari, MP from Bihar, has been appointed to the position of “temporary Speaker” by the acting President to preside over tomorrow’s oath-taking ceremony.

