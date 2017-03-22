March 22, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Majority for Janata

March 22, 1977 March 22, 1977

The Janata Party and its allies swept to victory in the epoch-making sixth general election. Five successive results that came in after 1.30 a.m. from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh carried the Janata Party combine across the half-way mark of 271 seats. As the Janata Party-led combination won an absolute majority, 10 more results, all in its favour came in rapid succession from UP. Out of the 432 seats for which results had been declared at midnight, the Janata Party had by itself won 209 seats. The Congress had secured 142 seats, the All India Anna DMK 19, the CPM 15, the Congress for Democracy 12, Akali Dal eight, C P I seven, and independents and others 21.The Congress had not managed to win a single seat in as many as five states.

Emergency Lifted

Emergency has been lifted. The proclamation of Emergency issued on the fateful night of June 25, 1975, was revoked in the early hours of this morning. The proclamation revoking the state of emergency was signed by acting President, B.D. Jatti. PM’s Resignation Mrs Indira Gandhi is reportedly planning the resignation of her government tomorrow. The prime minister is understood to have been working on a detailed statement which she wants to make while giving up the office she has held for 11 years.

Talks On Leader

The opposition has begun discussions on the next prime minister of the country. The election is set for March 24, but only Lok Sabha leaders will participate. Nothing concrete has emerged beyond restricting the discussions to three people — Jagjivan Ram, Morarji Desai and Charan Singh. While the Jan Sangh and the Old Congress are in favour of Desai, the socialists and Young Turks, by and large, prefer Ram. The Bharatiya Lok Dal wants its leader, Charan Singh, to be the prime minister.

