A trophy moment

Wednesday night at Stockholm was the most emotional night for Manchester United in a long time. Never has football silverware meant so much to so many. Not only because they secured a re-entry to the Champions League by beating Ajax and winning the Europa Cup, but also because the achievement came just two days after the blasts on Monday that took 22 lives.

Sporting glories might have only peripheral relevance in this moment for the Man U faithful grieving the loss of loved ones, but rarely had the world’s most recognised football club needed gladder tidings to come from its beloved sportsmen.

The club hasn’t won a trophy of note since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, and remarkably, both manager Jose Mourinho and his squad had looked like they just couldn’t catch a break. The Europa title is paces off the gloried Champions League, but the club had been in a desperately sad freefall while staggering towards this final.

Before the blasts happened, the title would’ve been a footnote for a club of such storied glory. The terror attacks have added meaning to the face-off against the Dutch. By winning the trophy against this backdrop, Manchester United seemed to embody, and mirror, the city’s indefatigable will.

The celebrations, after the final whistle, had a sombreness about them. It was a night when even Mourinho, strangely impassive in the dugout, choked for words after the match. “If we could, we would change peoples lives for this cup — we would not think twice,” he said.

It’s pretentious and unfair to thrust therapeutic powers on sport, but United’s achievement has the potential to, at least fleetingly, pierce the gloom that hangs over this grieving industrial city. Their homecoming won’t feature any open-roof bus parades, but expect a great deal of emotional outpouring. For in the darkest hour of the city, its most prestigious club has given it a reason to smile.

