Location matters

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Punjab minister for jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa got a congratulatory call immediately after assuming office, from a contraband cellphone which had found its way into a cell in one of his jails. It served as a live demonstration of the menace of cellphones in jail, which are used by criminals to run their empires from behind bars. The great and the bad have done it, including the run of the Mumbai mafia. Indeed, it is a scandal that Indian jails appear to have better signal than the great outdoors, where call drops have assumed disgraceful proportions. Randhawa is making haste to install jammers in jails, to correct the balance.

But he appears not to appreciate the humour of the situation. Could there be a more authentic welcome for a minister for jails than from an inmate behind bars? Would we be outraged if the first congratulatory call to a recently promoted cardiologist came from within an intensive care unit? Cellphones are banned there, too, for fear of interference to the monitoring equipment. Or if a headmistress were congratulated from within a classroom, where cellphones are banned for multiple reasons, including the rampant crime of cheating? Or if a minister for civil supplies were bitterly congratulated by some poor guy who had failed to get his Aadhaar card updated?

Admittedly, there is a difference. A convict is neither supposed to call his colleagues to ask about the latest collection figures or edit the hit list, or to call home to ask if they are sending chicken or bhindi for dinner. The convict’s contact with the outside world is to be metered and supervised. Even in the harmless matter of congratulations.

