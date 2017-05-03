Little big club

The winds of change blowing over Indian football bring to life the saying: One swallow does not a summer make. The winds of change blowing over Indian football bring to life the saying: One swallow does not a summer make.

Aizawl FC, from India’s proud outpost of Mizoram, made history, winning India’s traditional football competition — the I League on Sunday. A new club run on a thrifty budget, made up of little known names, staving off the challenge of one of the oldest institutions, Mohun Bagan, and racing to the top of the title quest, was the most refreshing tale of this season. But a dread lurks the morning after the Aizawl faithful toasted a famous victory. The winds of change blowing over Indian football bring to life the saying: One swallow does not a summer make. Aizawl FC, not the richest of entities, stand to be rendered redundant should the footballing authorities go ahead and merge the emotionally uplifting but commercially stagnant I League with the glitzy contrivance of ISL, a tournament with deep pockets and celebrity owners.

Not that the ISL didn’t tap India’s football-rich field on its easternmost corner. But in rounding up the whole region’s footballers and boxing them as North East United — an ISL franchise owned by Bollywood star John Abraham — the ISL seemed to care very little about the tiny, diverse identities that make up the Northeast. It was this difference — not something to be waved away — that added a tinge of excitement to the final Hills derby on Sunday between Lajong Shillong and Aizawl.

Like Bengaluru FC last year — a club that has done everything right in organically developing a football culture in the southern capital — Aizawl too is a success story that needs to be celebrated, before it gets gobbled up by the ISL behemoth. In being truly local, it has ticked the biggest pre-requisite for being global: The football is swell, when fans sing in unison.

