Letters to the editor: Time to act

This refers to the editorial ‘It’s high time’ (IE, September 12). The Indian Express has hit the nail right on the head by emphasising the need to usher in comprehensive legislation and addressing the elephant in the room. The Supreme Court judgment that recognised the rights of transgenders has set the ball rolling on anti-discrimination: it is now the responsibility of the legislature to give shape to the vision of a society free of any discrimination on the basis of gender, in line with the fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution. Efforts to amend outdated gender laws would not only usher in a generational shift in government policy but would also lend voice to many aspirations within a new social order. Only then will the government’s motto “the development of all, with the efforts of all” (sabka saath, sabka vikas) acquire true meaning.

— Rajshree Mandal (Mumbai)

No sign of better days

The article, ’Poor marks for transparency’ (IE, September 12) by Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri expressed some legitimate concerns over the government’s lack of visible sincerity in dealing with rampant corruption, as well as the failure to address inadequate service delivery systems despite the promise of “achhe din” for the common man. It is also intriguing to learn that the office of the Chief Information Commissioner has been headless since August 22, when the last incumbent called it a day. The possible fall out of such “inaction” can only be imagined. While one can understand that 100 days is too short a time for a new dispensation to restructure and put in operation a transparent and accountable mechanism to meet the genuine aspirations of the people, there is little yet to prove this government really means business.

— S.K. Gupta (Panchkula)

Eye-opening

This refers to ‘Our own jihad’ by Mariane Pearl (IE, September 12). Reading excerpts from Pearl’s lecture at this year’s Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards was a humbling and enlightening experience. The world would be a peaceful place if “ethics” were people’s religion and they tried harder to understand and help humanity. Pearl is also right in saying that true acts of courage are invisible to others. It should be built into our personality to question the obvious and to discard preconceived ideas. Parents have a role in instilling “a solid, seeking spirit” in children for a better tomorrow.

— Ritu Alok (Lucknow)

Cease and desist

Rajmohan Gandhi’s article ‘UP 2014, like Punjab 1947’ (IE, September 12) raises valid concerns about the polarising flames currently engulfing UP. Reaping short-term electoral benefits at the expense of driving society asunder will only hurt India and its biggest asset: our unity despite our diversity. It is high time political parties across the board realised this and changed their tack.

— Aatish Sharma (Mohali)

