Laughing gas

Sean Spicer has taken his foot out of his mouth, planted it directly on the gas pedal, and hurtled doomwards. President Donald Trump’s press secretary has turned a high-minded denunciation of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad into an appreciation of Adolf Hitler. He has done this with impressive doggedness, for he could have got himself off the hook before he was really made to wriggle.

Spicer’s statement, protesting that even Hitler had not stooped so low as to gas his own people, was immediately met with objections from the wild-eyed press, who were quite sure that Hitler had gassed over 6 million Jews, Roma, petty criminals, homosexuals, poets and other enemies of Nazism with Zyklon B. But he cavilled about method. The Nazis had herded their victims off to “Holocaust centres” (a term unknown in Holocaust literature, but obviously indicating death camps), industrial facilities sequestered from residential areas, instead of messing up whole neighbourhoods by gassing children in their beds.

It was Passover, and people had a hard time convincing themselves that this was not some sophisticated mode of Holocaust denial. Of course, one only has to give ear to Spicer, who speaks the semiliterate pidgin which is now the lingua franca of US political life, to be reassured that he is incapable of crimes of sophistication. He is an echo of his political master, who has drawn his hapless press secretary onto some wild rides, like the allegation that the media were trying to deflate the new president by under-reporting the turnout at his inauguration, and the even weirder claim that UK’s GCHQ had tapped Trump’s phones on behalf of Barack Obama. Spicer does a difficult and dangerous job, shining light upon a dark world in laughably novel ways. While humourless Democrats demand his head, he actually deserves every encouragement in his efforts.

