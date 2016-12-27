Maudlin’ isn’t a word you would normally associate with British pop star George Michael, whose boppy numbers, from Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go to Freedom, lit up millions of discos the 1980s onwards. Passing away suddenly on December 25, aged only 53, Michael evoked one of his most famous songs Last Christmas.

But looking back at his career should lift spirits. His Greek Cypriot family arrived in England as migrants in the 1950s, George growing up in a richly multi-cultural London, full of exciting new sights, sounds and tastes from newly free people, rediscovering their identities. The freshness showed in his music when he teamed up with Andrew Ridgely in 1981, creating Wham. Their numbers mirrored the novelties of lycra, yoga, acapella, rap. But most of all, Michael, even after Wham, drew from disco, bringing feet back on dance floors, abandoned after the hard rock and head-banging metal of preceding years. Michael taught the world how to bop again — and even did so in 1985 China, where he performed before thousands of nervous Chinese fans, swaying under their state’s watchful eyes.

In his own life too, Michael breached great walls. For years, his looks made him a heartthrob — softer than heavily male personas like Elvis. In 2004, with great dignity, he revealed he was gay, lending his support to crucial issues like Aids. In 1993, his gay partner died of the disease, leaving Michael panic-struck, depressed and deeply under drugs. However, the star overcame his inner conflicts, while pugnaciously getting into a professional battle over marketing music. Michael argued songs should always be greater than stars; the music companies didn’t agree. He didn’t stop taking strong stands though. In 2002-2003, he released fiercely critical numbers targeting Bush and Blair for the Iraq war; after being entrapped himself, he released a video criticising homophobic cops. New battles and new songs awaited Michael in a new year. But he exited before waking any of us up.