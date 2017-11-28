Landing a punch

The medals are also a testimony to Haryana and the Northeast’s contribution to India’s sporting success. The medals are also a testimony to Haryana and the Northeast’s contribution to India’s sporting success.

Jyoti Gulia began her boxing career by sneaking out of her house every evening. Ankushita Boro slept every night on the floor of a tiny room made of mud and bamboo while Nitu shadow-practised every morning in her village farm, where she helped her father. On Sunday, the trio, along with two other boxers, Sakshi Choudhary and Sashi Chopra, propelled India to an unprecedented five gold medals at the Youth World Championships. The heartwarming stories of these girls from remote villages striking gold at a world level have lifted the sagging spirits of the sport that have been on a steady decline in the last few years. The medals are also a testimony to Haryana and the Northeast’s contribution to India’s sporting success.

It’s impossible to imagine what the state of Indian sport would be without the overwhelming contribution of these two sporting powerhouses. Through their athlete-friendly policies — from access to facilities to rewards and medals — they have produced the maximum number of champions and Olympic medal-winners for the country across sports. Mary Kom and Sarita Devi have pioneered boxing, Kunjarani Devi is a weightlifting legend, Sakshi Malik entered the history books with a wrestling bronze at Rio Olympics last year, just like Saina Nehwal did in London four years before that. The teenaged boxing quintet has carried forward the legacy. So, celebrate we must. But with caution.

Winning medals at junior events does not necessarily affirm India’s status as a boxing powerhouse. The country has done admirably in age-group events across sports in the recent past. The Junior World Cup win in hockey and recent medals in junior shooting, wrestling and even men’s boxing championships have all come to nought at the senior level. In fact, India has won two gold medals in the same event in the past — both in 2011. However, neither of the boxers has managed to replicate their success at the senior level. But this group gives hope for the future.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App