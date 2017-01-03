Tej’s party

There is no one way to party. And Tej Pratap Singh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son, has proved that. To welcome 2017, young Tej Pratap — who is also Bihar’s health minister — didn’t spend the night partying in a frenetic Patna disco or singing karaoke songs till the cows decided it was time to leave home at a quick canter. Quite the contrary; to celebrate 2017’s arrival, Tej Pratap donned a “Krishna cap” with a peacock father, a blue jacket and shawl, before proceeding to his cowpen and playing the flute for the audience tethered, sorry, gathered there. Why this unconventional celebration? Tej Pratap explained that people choose their own ways to celebrate and for him, dressing up as Krishna was rather nice.

Curious observers wonder what Tej Pratap’s father, Lalu, feels, given his staunchly secular position, challenging Hindutva forces with pugnaciousness. How would Lalu, who’s thundered that he stands between majoritarian Hindutva and the minorities, feel about Tej’s unabashed embrace of Hindu symbolism? Interestingly, reports suggest Lalu was actually more concerned about the Yadav family mahabharata in UP — but he could be comforted by Tej Pratap gently proving there’s more than one variant of secularism in India today.

Indian secularism is a wide-open, vibrant and all-embracing concept; this is not the bleached-out, dried-up secularism of the West, where, to keep public and political spaces religion-free, every symbol and celebration of faith is nixed. In contrast, Indian secularism is a special place, where communist parties hold Durga pujas, mainstream parties host Eid dinners and the smells of incense and kebabs, the sounds of bhajans, bells, Sufi qawwalis and Holi geets, all mingle with ideas of social equality, justice and dignity for all. Here’s to more celebrations, eccentric or routine, of India’s richly festive secular culture. There is no one way to party — and as Tej Pratap shows, no party or person should be imprisoned by a party line.