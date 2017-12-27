Showtime Pakistan

The decision to permit the meeting was clearly driven by multiple motives, domestic and international. The decision to permit the meeting was clearly driven by multiple motives, domestic and international.

Pakistan’s emphasis that it was on “purely humanitarian” considerations that it allowed the Christmas Day meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav, jailed, convicted and sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, and his wife and mother, casts an ambiguous spin even on humanitarianism. It was as if Pakistan needed to explain the meeting as less than what it was to some audiences, and more than it was to others. The decision to permit the meeting was clearly driven by multiple motives, domestic and international, and there are troubling questions about the quality of the 40 minute-interaction between mother, son and wife, in a cabin on the premises of the Pakistan Foreign Office building, through thick glass, with the conversation conducted over intercom. India has accused Pakistan of “violating” agreed principles for the meeting. But in deference to India’s wishes, Pakistan spared the visitors a media circus. The foreign ministry supplied photographs of the meeting in real time, clearly to send out messages, again to assure different audiences, that it had kept its part of the bargain. The foreign ministry’s description of Jadhav as the “face of Indian terrorism in Pakistan” minutes after the meeting was over, was entirely in keeping with the opportunistic tone and tenor of the choreographed event. Still, it was good, especially from the point of view of Jadhav’s family, that the meeting took place at all.

What next? Both countries are clear the meeting did not amount to granting consular access to the prisoner. India, which denies he is a spy and describes him as a retired navy official, has demanded consular access to him since his arrest and has taken its case to the International Court of Justice citing the Vienna Convention. Pakistan, which alleges that he is a serving navy officer who had caused loss of life through terrorist acts inside the country at the behest of Indian intelligence agencies, cites a 2008 bilateral agreement for its case that access can be denied. The court will take a call on which has more legality in its eyes, the multilateral convention or the bilateral agreement. But, on the whole, Pakistan’s claim that it ensured a fair trial to Jadhav is hardly borne out when the quality of the legal assistance he received cannot be assessed, and the trial itself was conducted by a military court.

But what the December 25 meeting suggests is that India and Pakistan have, at the very least, been in backchannel negotiations on Jadhav. But there is little hope that this will lead to a way out of the Kulbhushan saga. That will need political direction, and no Pakistani politician would want to risk going into next year’s election accused of leniency on Jadhav. India too has a raft of assembly elections to deal with in 2018. Given the stellar role for Pakistan in the Gujarat campaign, any improvement in ties may have to wait till well after the Lok Sabha elections. Those like Jadhav, caught in the India-Pakistan cross-fire, have few options.

