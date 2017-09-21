Kim and his objects

Singh’s statements during his visit hold the promise of denting, if not breaking, the deadlock that has been in place for over a year now. Singh’s statements during his visit hold the promise of denting, if not breaking, the deadlock that has been in place for over a year now.

The Babel Fish argument has failed North Korea. Douglas Adams’ science fiction account of the death of God went like this: The “small, yellow leech-like creature” could translate to and from any language in the universe. It was so useful that it was seen as definitive proof of the non-existence of God. After all, divinity is a matter of faith, and faith needs no proof. But by creating the Babel Fish, God provided evidence of his existence and “vanished in a puff of logic”. Logic, though, is no barrier to the people’s faith in the divine abilities of the Supreme Leaders of North Korea.

This newspaper found while there are no gods in North Korea, Jong is good. In the airport, at bookshops and even at the country’s largest newspaper, images and biographies extolling the unending virtues (let’s call them omnipotence and omniscience) of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il remind the people exactly where their bread is buttered. From a rational perspective, it is hard to understand the adoration for dictators: Idi Amin and Rafael Trujillo fail if you judge them by the standards of Jawaharlal Nehru or Franklin D. Roosevelt. Religious rationale are different: Any manner of carved stones can acquire significance, prayers are cast into the wind in the hope that someone is listening. But even among the pantheon of uniformed dictator-gods, the Jongs have surpassed their competition.

The parables surrounding the Kims defy more than just logical arguments from science fiction. Kim senior, the people of North Korea are told, was paid a visit by Mahatma Gandhi in the 1940s and his “advice helped India”. And even inanimate objects recognise the greatness of Little Kim — a malfunctioning tractor door immediately mended its anti-national ways at his slightest touch. For old gods and the soldiers of reason, the lesson is simple: Blanket propaganda and a police state are no match for the Babel Fish. With enough effort, even a tractor becomes a believer.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App