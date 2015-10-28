The meat of health

Customers at the Kerala House canteen. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Even as Kerala MPs revolt against the ham-handedness of Delhi Police in raiding Kerala House and demand the reinstatement of their beloved beef (sorry, buffalo) fry, the WHO — or rather, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — is playing spoilsport. According to new research, red and processed meats (so long, sausages) are approximately as carcinogenic for humans as noted cancer-causing substances like asbestos, plutonium and tobacco. So, yes, bacon can make everything taste better — and help you shuffle off the mortal coil a tad quicker. Befitting news for Halloween week!

But those with a beef against beef might want to hold their celebrations. Science is also bent on ruining cheese and sugar, which are apparently as addictive as drugs.

And before vegetarians get too smug, also verboten for a long life, it seems, is too much milk and dairy.

Piling on the painful food restrictions, just like rashers of crispy, salty bacon loaded on to a juicy double cheeseburger: white bread, artificial sweetener, the cola Baba Ramdev insists will rot your teeth off, Chinese-style salted fish, caffeine (not as bad as cigarettes but in the same category as petrol and petrol exhaust fumes — so the morning cuppa has more in common with gasoline than just taste) and fried food. Sometimes, though, certain foods have staged comebacks as the scientific consensus has evolved.

Butter was once item-non-grata in a health-conscious household; now, it is a source of good fat. Dark chocolate has been imbued with all manner of mystical healing properties, and even the general embargo on alcohol has room for one exception — red wine. Still, meat lovers probably shouldn’t hold out hope for when, say, Parma ham makes its big return, because even if it doesn’t cause cancer, it does clog up the ol’ arteries.

The IARC’s vendetta against yummy food also caused some collateral damage to the internet, where bacon memes rival cats in silly costumes for popularity. Whatever will become of the kid who claimed “Bacon is good for me” to the tune of a few million YouTube hits?

