May 19, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Probe in Rajan Case

A look at the front page of The Indian Express, published on May 19, 1977, Forty Years Ago.

G. Viswanatha Iyer, a judge of the Kerala High Court, will probe the Rajan case and similar cases of boys missing from police custody. The State government named him to head the inquiry commission and CM A.K. Antony said the government was anxious to start the inquiry at the earliest.

AP Encounter Deaths

A list of police officers involved in the alleged encounters in Andhra Pradesh, in which 77 persons were killed, was submitted to Home Minister Charan Singh. The list was submitted by members of the Civil Rights Committee. According to Arun Shourie, a member of the committee, Singh said the government would immediately process the evidence made available by the committee. The evidence is based on statements by witnesses. This is in addition to the interim report already submitted to the government.

Urs Appoints CoI

Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs preempted the Centre’s move to appoint a commission of inquiry (COI) to go into the charges against himself and some of his colleagues by instituting an inquiry under the Commission of Inquiries Act. Urs also dragged in the Opposition by involving in the inquiry not only charges against the present government but also those against the Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil ministries.

Elections In Lanka

The Sri Lanka National State Assembly has been dissolved with immediate effect and general elections will be held on July 21.

PM’s Announcement

Prime Minister Morarji Desai announced that the government has a proposal to incorporate a Constitutional provision to prevent misuse of government machinery, including IAF aircraft. He referred to the reckless use of government machinery, IAF aircraft and helicopters by former PM Indira Gandhi.

