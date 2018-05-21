The real verdict

Ever since the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah BJP swept to power at the Centre in 2014, it has shown a hunger to win, at any cost, by any means. Ever since the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah BJP swept to power at the Centre in 2014, it has shown a hunger to win, at any cost, by any means.

In Bengaluru, BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the trust vote and Karnataka is poised for a Congress-JD(S) government. So is all well, and has democracy triumphed in the state? For any answer to be meaningful, some things need to be said out loud. The battle over the last few days was post-electoral push-and-pull, conducted in party backrooms and behind closed doors of hotels.

Other clandestine settings included swimming pools and buses on the run. This episode had all but seceded from the main event of the mandate, the most transparent test of strength in a system that calls itself democratic. Of course, it was a fractured mandate that set off the post-electoral drama in the first place, with no single party or pre-poll combination getting a majority in Karnataka. It could even be argued, then, that democracy in a multi-party system itself allows for a political cut-and-paste if the assembly is hung, and that the brutal game of thrones in Karnataka was part of the design, not outside of it.

But even so, at the very least, it calls for victors and losers, and particularly the victors, to keep sight of what has in fact been lost and won. If Karnataka is now to be ruled by a combination that has in it the former ruling party that was unambiguously voted out of power, now allied with a party it fought bitterly in the election which got the smallest seat tally of the major contenders, there can be no triumphalism in victory for the Congress-JD(S) — only humility.

Ever since the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah BJP swept to power at the Centre in 2014, it has shown a hunger to win, at any cost, by any means. What it could not win in electoral battle, it wrested through post-election manoeuvres, while the Congress looked on, not because it was more scrupulous or innocent, but mostly because it was listless. Now, by outsmarting the BJP in Karnataka, the Congress has shown that even in a post-Congress polity it can rouse itself to beat the BJP in its own game. But this was not the whole game, or even its most important part. The political challenge of crafting an alternative to the BJP that appeals to the people, speaks to their imagination and aspirations, still lies ahead. The Congress would be deluding itself if it thinks that some deft thrusts and jabs and a hardly-thought through alliance put together in Karnataka backrooms shows the way ahead to 2019.

For the BJP, too, Karnataka must be sobering, and not just because it lost the chance to form government. As the single largest party in the assembly, it had possibly the strongest claim, but its attempt to commandeer all institutions and spaces in making it, has been rightly thwarted. The Supreme Court, itself looking vulnerable and besieged in recent times, rose to the occasion and prevented a constitutional travesty of a minority converting itself into a majority by unscrupulous means. While Karnataka has given both Congress and BJP much to think about ahead of 2019, it has also revived and renewed faith in the countervailing powers of institutions in a constitutional democracy.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App