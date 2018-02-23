A party is born

Kamal Haasan will need to balance his roles as actor and leader and build his party to make a difference in Tamil Nadu Kamal Haasan will need to balance his roles as actor and leader and build his party to make a difference in Tamil Nadu

On stage at the launch of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre) in Madurai Wednesday was Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal. Kerala Chief Minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan’s video message was beamed in. In the course of the meeting, Haasan counted Gandhi, Ambedkar, Nehru, Periyar and former US president Barack Obama among those he looked up to, while insisting that he was free of “isms” and people’s welfare was his only ideology. The beginning has been unexceptionable and Tamil Nadu’s newest political player has gestured to a plurality of influences. But going ahead, Haasan may need to build a clearer agenda and a more coherent political narrative.

There are hints of the politics that may emerge as Haasan consolidates his supporters. Though he has shunned the rhetoric of the Dravidian movement, he reiterated in Madurai a need for unity among the southern states. This alludes to the Dravida Nadu idea that the Dravidian movement championed in the 1940s, which the DMK abandoned for a less strident ethnic and linguistic subnationalism. In tune with the pitch for a broad South Indian unity, Haasan suggested a dialogue with Karnataka to meet the state’s water needs. For an actor whose career has traversed cinemas in four southern languages, embracing a south Indian identity must not be difficult. At the Madurai meeting, Haasan also insisted that he was not a leader but a worker who serves the people. The attempt to project himself as a man of the people, the refusal to be defined by any ideological category, focus on corruption and sharing the stage with Kejriwal point to Haasan’s admiration for the kind of politics earlier identified with the AAP. However, the AAP, like the DMK, had emerged from a political movement and was not personality-driven. These movements mobilised people on issues and the parties rode them to win office. The MNM has started from the other end: Haasan intends to tour the state, galvanise people on agrarian issues and shore up the party’s base.

The positive attention Haasan has attracted from the likes of Vijayan and Kejriwal should worry the Congress, which has repeatedly failed to recover or to consolidate the Opposition space. The political space in Tamil Nadu, which sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha, has opened up after the demise of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. However, both the BJP and the Congress seem to have failed to make any headway.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App