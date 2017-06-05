June 5, 1977, Forty Years Ago: PM And Property

PM And Property

The prime minister, Morarji Desai, has no house of his own. Nor does he own any land — agricultural or non-agricultural. Desai and his brothers inherited a house in Bulsar. At his suggestion, the brothers donated it to a girls’ school. This was clarified when Desai received a letter from Bihar, drawing attention to the misconception that he was the owner of Morarji Cloth Mills.

Sanjay’s In-law Dead

Sanjay Gandhi’s father-in-law Lt. Col Tejinder Singh Anand (Retd) was found dead with a bullet wound in his head at his farm in Punjab Khor village near Delhi. The body was in a decomposed state. A DDT spraying team accidentally stumbled upon the corpse on the track leading to the farm. The bullet seems to have entered the left ear and emerged at the right temple. Officials felt it was a case of murder. However, it is learnt that Lt Col Anand had fits of depression after the Congress lost the general election, and soon after, consumed an overdose of barbiturates, according to acquaintances.

Rajan Case

The Rajan case — Rajan, an engineering student, was held by Kerala police on suspicion that he was a Naxalite during the Emergency and disappeared — never came up before the Cabinet, said senior CPI leader M.N. Govindan Nair. Nair, who was a member of the Achutha Menon ministry that included the Congress and CPI, said it was possible that there might have been some informal talks between ministers, though he does not remember anything about them now.

MGP Retains Goa

The ruling Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) secured 15 of the 30 assembly seats in the election to the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu and staked its claim to form the new government.

