June 30/July 4, 1977, Forty Years Ago

AIADMK Ministers

An AIADMK ministry would be sworn in in Pondicherry, party general secretary M.G. Ramachandran said in Madras. Speaking to press persons at the Raj Bhavan in Madras, where he had come to submit the list of Tamil Nadu ministers to be sworn in, MGR said the ministry in Pondicherry would be sworn in simultaneously. MGR said the two Pondicherry ministers were S. Ramasamy, AIADMK legislature party chief and D. Ramachandran, who had resigned from the party two days earlier and had rejoined the party. The AIADMK leader said differences in the Pondicherry party unit were ironed out when Ramasami and D.

Ramachandran met him. MGR, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, will hold the portfolios of public administration, police, prohibition, industries and Hindu religious endowments, according to the list submitted to the governor. The other ministers are K. Manoharan (finance, planning, revenue, commercial taxes and legislature), K. Narayanaswamy Mudaliar (law), G. Edmund (food and fisheries), S. Ramachandran (PWD), S. Raghavanandan (labour), R.M. Veerappan (information and publicity and tourism), Aranganayagam (education), S. Kalimuthu (local administration), Soudarapandiyan (Harijan welfare), P.T. Saraswati (social welfare), G. Kolandaivelu (agriculture) and Raja Mohammed (handloom and textiles). MGR told the media that the first cabinet meeting will be held this week. The AIADMK the won assembly elections in Tamil Nadu winning 132 out of 234 seats. In neighbouring Pondicherry, the AIADMK bagged 14 of the 30 seats.

Shaiza In Manipur

Yangmaso Shaiza, leader of the 55-member Janata legislature party in the 60-member Manipur assembly, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. The 54-year-old civil servant-turned-politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Governor B.P. Singh at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

