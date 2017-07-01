June 30/July 1, 1977, Forty Years Ago: President Poll Talks

Central Parliamentary Board of the Janata Party met in Delhi to decide on the presidential candidate in the light of talks Prime Minister Morarji Desai had with the Congress leader Y.B. Chavan and other opposition groups. Central Parliamentary Board of the Janata Party met in Delhi to decide on the presidential candidate in the light of talks Prime Minister Morarji Desai had with the Congress leader Y.B. Chavan and other opposition groups.

The Central Parliamentary Board of the Janata Party met in Delhi to decide on the presidential candidate in the light of talks Prime Minister Morarji Desai had with the Congress leader Y.B. Chavan and other opposition groups. Chavan declined to speak about his meeting with Desai. “I do not want to say anything beyond that I had a meeting with the prime minister in connection with the President’s election,” Chavan said. The Congress Parliamentary Board had authorised Chavan to have fuller talks with Desai and negotiate with the ruling party on the presidential election. CPM leaders E.M.S. Namboodiripad and Samar Mukherjee called on Desai, later.

Janata’s Choices

The Janata Party is anxious to field a candidate who would receive the support of most parties. The names of N. Sanjiva Reddy, S. Nijalingappa and Rukminidevi Arundale, the director of Kalakshetra at Adyar, Chennai came during discussions at the Janata parliamentary board meeting. The Congress party’s choice is confined to Sanjiva Reddy, B.D. Jatti or Jagjivan Ram. Jagjivan Ram’s name had figured in the Janata board meeting some days ago, but he is understood to have declined to run for the office. Ram is understood to have told Home Minister Charan Singh, who suggested his name, that if the party desired to field a Harijan, it could select Chaudhary Giridhar Lal, a former minister from UP.

Guru Rajneesh

On account of Guru Poornima celebration, the Poona-based Rajneesh Foundation took out a quarter page advertisement inviting “all disciples, friends and lovers to come and share the joyful celebration in the presence of Bhagvan Shree Rajneesh”. The day-long function included discourse and darshan. The ad clarified that entry for discourse was on the basis of contribution. It also asked visitors to avoid any kind of perfume.

