June 2, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Film Lands in Maruti

The CBI has recovered containers of the controversial film, Kissa Kursi Ka, from the premises of Maruti Ltd in Gurgaon. The film, produced by Amrit Nahata, MP, was submitted for censorship to the government on April 19, 1975, but before the Censor Board could review it, the film mysteriously disappeared.

Sources said the CBI had evidence giving rise to suspicions that the film was burnt at the Maruti premises sometime in the middle of last year. But how it landed from the vaults of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting to the premises of Sanjay Gandhi’s small car project was a mystery. The film, which vividly explained how contemporary politicians would do anything to stick with power, was confiscated under the Defence of India Rules by the ministry during the Emergency.

The producer, then a Congress MP, took the case to court but nothing happened.

Kranti Day

June 6 will be observed all over the country as “Total Revolution Day” (Sampoorna Kranthi Divas). Jayaprakash Narayan in a communication to the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsha Vahini reminded them that it was on June 5, 1974, that he had announced that the Bihar agitation should be called “total revolution” and the youth had accepted his suggestion.

Because of impending elections to the state legislatures, people’s attention might not be directed to this day. Therefore, he would like to remind the youth to propagate the ideas of the movement through programmes. Though he would like to participate in these, he could not do so because of his health. Hence, he would urge the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsha Vahini to carry forward the message of “Total Revolution” on his behalf.

Heat Wave Toll: 19

The heat wave sweeping across Bihar for the last fortnight has so far taken a toll of 19 lives, reports said.

