June 16/19, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Language Matters

The Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities has regretted that many state governments are insisting on the knowledge of the regional language at the time of recruitment to state services. In his 16th report, tabled in Parliament for July 1973 to June 1974, the commissioner named the governments of Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The commissioner said: “Such an attitude of the state governments is against the decision of the Chief Ministers’ conference of I961.” He suggested the state governments should reconsider in view of the acute unemployment problem, which affects linguistic minorities also. The commissioner spoke of complaints about the non-availability of textbooks in the mother-tongue of linguistic minorities.The state governments, which nationalised book production, argue that the proposition is uneconomic while private publishers are not coming forward, the commissioner said.

A House For Desai

When prime minister Morarji Desai returns to Delhi from the Commonwealth conference in London, he will drive straight to his new residence at 1, Safdarjung Road. The other members of the family have already shifted to the new address.

Sheikh’s Health

While Sheikh Abdullah has made progress since he suffered a heart attack, he is still not out of danger, according to a doctor attending on him. He said the improvement in the Sheikh’s ECG was being maintained. Asked if he was “out of the red”, the doctor replied: “Can’t say yet.” However, the doctor said the Sheikh’s general condition was good, he rested well the previous night and had breakfast and lunch. The Sheikh’s son and special assistant, Farooq Abdullah, said doctors appeared to be satisfied with the progress the Sheikh was making.

