June 16, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Janata Gets Six/10

Of the 10 states which went to the polls, the Janata Party is certain to form governments in six on its own and with the Akali Dal in Punjab. The party rounded off a day of many triumphs by securing an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh. It was also comfortably placed in Bihar where it gained 70 seats against 23 of the Congress out of 106 results declared. While the All India Anna-DMK secured a majority in Tamil Nadu, the CPM-led Left Front was on top in West Bengal. The six states which returned the Janata Party are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Orissa. The party bagged two-thirds or more of the seats in the assemblies there. The performance has been similar in elections to the Delhi Metropolitan Council and the Municipal Corporation. The Janata sweep will also change the complexion of the Rajya Sabha — now dominated by the Congress.

CPM Takes Bengal

Jyoti Basu, the prospective Chief Minister of West Bengal, was elected from Satgachia by defeating his nearest rival by 38,000 votes. The CPM-Left Front has won 108 of the 146 seats where results have been declared. The Janata Party won 23 while the ruling Congress has so far got just four seats. West Bengal’s assembly has a total of 294 seats.

It’s MGR’s Win

The five-year-old AIADMK, an offshoot of the DMK, secured an absolute majority in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK leader and matinee idol, M.G. Ramachandran, single-handedly took the party to power.

Badal To Lead Punjab

An Akali Dal-Janata Party ministry in Punjab is expected to take office on June 18. The Union Agriculture Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who has been returned to the Assembly from the Gidderbaha constituency in Faridkot district, was unanimously elected leader of the Akali Dal Legislature Party at a meeting at Amritsar.

