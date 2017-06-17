June 16/17, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Janata CMs

The Canadian Prime Minister said that any direct mention could provoke him to be more vindictive to citizens. The Canadian Prime Minister said that any direct mention could provoke him to be more vindictive to citizens.

The Janata Party, which has swept the polls in North India, has left it to the state legislature parties to elect their leaders to form governments. While the party’s national executive will meet to discuss the election results and its post-poll strategy, most leaders of the party feel that the central leadership should not impose its nominees.

Bansi Lal Probe

The terms of references for the Jagan Mohan Reddy Commission to inquire into Bansi Lal’s affairs show that the probe will relate to several charges of misuse of power by him, not only as chief minister of Haryana, but also as defence minister in Mrs Gandhi’s government. Reddy, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will inquire into charges

connected with the purchase of 50 heavy recovery vehicles from M.A.N, a West German firm, the proposed purchase of two Boeing planes for the Defence Ministry for the use of VIPs and a series of charges listed in a press note.

CHOGM On Amin

After a heated debate, the Commonwealth heads of government finalised their joint communique calling for the preservation of human rights, being crudely being violated in Uganda, and resolution of the Southern African issue. President Idi Amin’s name was not directly mentioned in the communique. The Canadian Prime Minister said that any direct mention could provoke him to be more vindictive to citizens. The communique also condemned apartheid being practised in South Africa.

PM In Paris

Prime Minister Morarji Desai arrived in Paris on his way home after the Commonwealth conference held in London. He is having dinner talks with the French president, Valery d’Estaing, at the Elysee Palace. He will also be meeting the French premier Raymond Barre.

