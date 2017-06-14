June 14, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Rajan Case Verdict

A look at the front page of The Indian Express, published on June 14, 1977 (File Photo) A look at the front page of The Indian Express, published on June 14, 1977 (File Photo)

Rajan Case Verdict

The Kerala High Court ordered prosecution of the former Chief Minister, K. Karunakaran, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Jayaram Padikal and Superintendent of Police K. Lakshmana for giving false evidence in the Rajan case. The division bench, consisting of Justice P. Subramanian Potti and Justice V. Khalid, pronounced the verdict while passing final orders on the habeas corpus petition filed by Rajan’s father, T.V. Eachara Warrier. Rajan, an engineering student was arrested from his college during the Emergency and died in police custody. Police had refused to acknowledge the arrest and his subsequent death during questioning.

King Jr’s Killer

James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was re-captured after escaping from prison four days ago, the police in Petros, Tennessee, said.

Economic Survey

A careful watch on the price front, an ambitious investment programme aimed at stimulating employment in the countryside, need for more resources, incentives for savings, and a cautious outlook for 1977-78 against a disappointing economic performance in 1976-77 are the main messages in the government’s annual budget economic survey. The survey says a careful watch will have to be kept on prices because factors behind the increase in the last 14 months are still operative.

Sheikh Unwell

A National Conference press release said Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah is ailing. According to a source close to the Sheikh’s family, the Sheikh felt pain in his chest this morning. Two physicians were immediately called to attend on him. The governor, L.K. Jha, called on Abdullah. The 72-year-old Kashmir leader has been working under heavy strain. Eight days ago, he undertook an election tour of southwest Kashmir and addressed many public meetings in one day.

