June 1, 1977, Forty Years Ago: PM Desai On J&K 

Prime Minister Morarji Desai declared in Lucknow that Article 370 of the Constitution which provides for special status to Jammu and Kashmir would not be altered unless this was desired by the people of the state themselves. The PM promised prosperity for the country after 10 years as a result of sustained efforts to be made by the Janata Party government by putting the economy on an even keel, removing unemployment through a network of cottage industries in rural areas and ensuring price stability.

Desai clarified that nationals and multinationals would be invited to invest only in those industries which could not be established by the public sector. Industries which could be established by the government would be barred from private or foreign investments. He offered to withdraw cases against Naxalites if it was brought to his notice that they had been falsely implicated. However, their cases could not be equated with the Baroda dynamite case which was a total fabrication, he said.

Mujib Family In Delhi

Some close relatives of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were in Delhi. This was stated by PM Morarji Desai at a news conference in Lucknow. Asked whether the government of India will grant political asylum to the relatives of the assassinated leader, he said: “They are already in New Delhi and nobody is asking them to go away.”

Hegde vs Urs

Janata Party general secretary Ramakrishna Hegde said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs had no “moral right” to appoint the state-level commission of inquiry when he himself had been put in the dock. He said though there were 36 allegations against Urs, the CM had not referred all these to the commission appointed by him. It was clear the institution of the state-level inquiry by Urs was preemptive action to prevent a central probe.

