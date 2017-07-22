July 22, 1977, Forty Years Ago: President Reddy

Indian Express, July 22, 1977 Indian Express, July 22, 1977

President Reddy

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was declared President of India unopposed over eight years after he first attempted to occupy the highest office in the country. Reddy will take the oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament. He fills the vacancy caused by the death of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. With all political parties agreeing to Reddy’s candidature, his election was a foregone conclusion. Reddy said: “I re-dedicate myself to the service of the country and its people.”

Hawks And Doves

The rebel Nagas are sharply divided on the issue of reviving insurgency in Nagaland. While the younger elements of the underground “Naga federal army” have voiced their desire to resume the struggle for “independence”, the elders have favoured “peaceful settlement of all outstanding problems.” The two conflicting viewpoints were voiced at a meeting of the underground federal set-up at the “peace camp” in Kohima. There was no consensus and it was decided to discuss the matter at a later time and arrived at a decision on it.

Release Detenus: JP

Jayaprakash Narayan has called for continuous public pressure on the government for the release of political prisoners still in detention. In a filmed interview with Anand Patwardhan, a young student, who has also directed a film on the Bihar movement, JP said that he believed that the time might come when some kind of mass movement became necessary. In this process, public opinion, young people, sarvrodaya, the press, etc, all might help, he added.

New Speaker

The former Supreme Court judge, K. S . Hegde, is the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He was unanimously elected to the high office. His name was proposed by Prime Minister Morarji Desai and seconded by Leader of Opposition Y.B. Chavan.

