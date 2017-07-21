July 21, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Congress Crumbling

Indian Express July 21, 1977 Indian Express July 21, 1977

The ruling Congress’s citadel in Meghalaya, a state in which it enjoys a considerable electoral and political presence, is crumbling with the spate of resignations, both from the organisational and legislative wings of the party in the last few days. Its base in Khasi Hills district has been rudely shaken with the resignation during last 24 hours of 117 prominent Congressmen, including the former PCC chief, Jerlie Tariang, the general secretary of the PCC, T.S. Roy and the two general secretaries of the Khasi Hills and West District Congress Committees, Stoshun Nongrumand and Polycyprus Lyngdoh respectively.

Japan Accord

The prospects of greater Japanese involvement in the economic development of this country have emerged as a result of a series of talks the Japanese foreign minister had with Central ministers. The visiting minister, Iiehiro Hatoyama, met Finance Minister H. M. Patel and Industry Minister, George Fernandes among others. Hatoyama assured Patel of Jap’n’s willingness to help in the development of the rural economy of India. It was agreed in the meeting with Fernandes that experts from the two countries would identify in detail further areas of industrial cooperation including projects that can be taken up in third countries.

Film Tax

The delegation of film producers, which came to Delhi from Bombay to make the last-minute effort to persuade the Union finance minister to revise the enhanced excise levy on films to avoid a confrontation between the government and the film industry, returned tonight without any success. The delegation led by Sriram Bohra, president of the All India Film Produce’s’ Council met Finance Minister H.M. Patel, and tried to convince him that the scheduled excise levy proposed in the budget for the current year would cripple the film industry and throw lakhs of people out of employment.

