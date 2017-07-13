July 13, 1977, Forty Years Ago: JP To Bihar Medicos

Have a look at the Inidan Express forty years back. (File) Have a look at the Inidan Express forty years back. (File)

Jayaprakash Narayan to LD the students in Bihar to withdraw their agitational means and settle disputes through negotiations. In an appeal to Bihar students, JP said out that he is pained to learn about the strike of the medical students in Bihar. Whatever be the grievancesof the medical students, they owe a special responsibility, unlike other students, to the sick and the diseased, he said.

Top Cop Surrenders

The former DIG (Range), Delhi. P.S. Bhinder surrendered himself before the chief metropolitan magistrate, Mohammed Shamim. A warrant was issued following an application by the CBI that he was wanted in connection with the alleged police conspiracy to murder Sundar dacoit and was evading arrest. Shamim remanded Bhinder to two-days judicial custody.

Emergency Romance

A young man who proposed to a woman magistrate found himself in jail in Alwar district of Rajasthan during the Emergency. The young man had proposed to the woman magistrate in a “perfectly honourable fashion”. Unfortunately, his proposal coincided with the proclamation of internal emergency which empowered any magistrate to detain a person on grounds of threat to the security of the state under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The magistrate complained about the young man to a police friend of hers who in turn hauled him away to jail. This particular detention has been referred to the Shah Commission by the dejected young man who wants to know if his “marriage proposal to magistrate” really constituted a threat to the security of the state.

Soviet Skyjackers

The Soviet Union officially asked Finland for the extradition of two Soviet skyjackers, 19-year-old Alexander and Gennady Selushko, 20, who forced an Aeroflot flight bound for Leningrad to fly to Helsinki.

