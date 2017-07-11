July 10/11, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Mizo Rebellion

The underground Mizos are said to be concentrating in and around Aizawl and Lungleh towns of the union territory and have carried out ambush attacks on patrol parties of the security forces in the last few days. The underground Mizos are said to be concentrating in and around Aizawl and Lungleh towns of the union territory and have carried out ambush attacks on patrol parties of the security forces in the last few days.

Mizo Rebellion

The underground Mizo National Front has stepped up its virulent activities in the wake of repudiation of the July 1, 1976 peace accord by the rebel Mizo leader, Lal Denga. The underground Mizos are said to be concentrating in and around Aizawl and Lungleh towns of the union territory and have carried out ambush attacks on patrol parties of the security forces in the last few days. A naik of the Mizoram Armed Police was killed in an ambush laid by the rebel Mizos on June 30. The rebels fired upon Naik Tankima from a church. Reacting strongly to Lal Denga’s claim that he was made to sign the peace treaty under duress, a spokesperson of the Mizoram government said Lal Denga returned to India on his own accord and signed the peace agreement of his free will. Lal Denga had accepted the Constitution with Mizoram as an integral part of India and agreed to abjure violence and bring out his men into camps and surrender their arms.

Janata Policy

The broad outline of the Janata government’s industrial policy were outlined in the Lok Sabha. MPs broadly welcomed George Fernandes’s approach, giving priority to small and rural industries and job-oriented projects. From the Opposition, M.N. Govindan Nair (CPI) and Lakkappa (Congress) voiced doubts whether Fernandes would be able to translate his “good intentions” into government policy.

Rajya Sabha Polls

All five Janata nominees including Union Law Minister Shanti Bhushan and Dinesh Singh, former minister for external affairs, were elected unopposed in the byelections to the Rajya Sabha from UP. Among others elected to the Rajya Sabha were Palit Patit Pradhan of the Janata from Orissa, and Mama Baleshwar Dayal of the Janata from MP. Two Congress nominees, T.V. Chandrasekharappa and L.G. Havanur, were elected unopposed from Karnataka.

