July 10, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Hostage trauma

Arab skyjackers agreed to release all hostages aboard a Kuwaiti Airways plane in return for the skyjackers’ safe passage to Aden, informed airport sources said. A number of captives have been released already from the Boeing 707, which was hijacked on July 8 by 12 gunmen who have not been precisely identified. There were 55 people aboard the plane when the flight took off from Beirut to Kuwait. After a series of releases, the number of hostages is down to 25 people. The last group of hostages to be released included Kuwait’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Abdel-Hamid Beijan.

CPM outreach

West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu said in New Delhi that if the Janata government implemented the programmes listed in its election manifesto, “we will go along with them despite our differences”. Basu said there were many good points in the programme but the Left Front differed with the Janata on certain issues, for instance, the question of land reforms.

New J&K govt

A six-member National Conference ministry, headed by Sheikh Abdullah, was sworn in by the governor, L.K. Jha, in Srinagar. This brings an end to the Governor's Rule imposed after the dissolution of the state assembly on March 20.

The Indian Army wants to have its own mini air force to fight the enemy on the ground more effectively. The proposal is that the Air Force should transfer to the army all its helicopters, light and heavy, numbering a few hundred. The army’s argument is that the tanks can be tackled and fought more easily by the army men, familiar with the possible moves that tanks make in a battle. The vertical envelopment is the name the army has coined for the manoeuvres. The air force has vehemently opposed the proposal.

