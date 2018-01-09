January 9, 1978, Forty Years Ago; PCC Heads with Reddi

The Indian Express Front Page. (Express Archive) The Indian Express Front Page. (Express Archive)

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the state leaders showed that Brahmananda Reddi has the support of the majority of Pradesh Congress chiefs. Nearly 20 out of 24 PCC chiefs attended the CWC meeting, which lasted almost four hours. The PCC chiefs, who had been specially invited to attend the meeting, reported on the post-split situation in their states. V.B. Raju, AICC general secretary, said: “The sum total of the reporting shows a very substantial majority of elected AICC members, MPs and MLAs supporting the Congress headed by Brahmananda Reddi.’’

Kissing Is Ok: Advani

Kissing may be permitted on screen under the new guidelines issued by the government to the film censors. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting L.K. Advani told a news conference that kissing could be permitted if the situation warranted it in the film. He said in a Kannada film, Kanakambara, shown in the ongoing Filmotsav 78 in Madras, the censors had permitted a kissing scene. Even under the old rules there was no definite ban as such on kissing, the minister said. Advani pointed out that the censors had been asked to judge the film in its entirety from the point of view of its overall impact, under the new guidelines.

JP’s appeal on Koirala

Jayaprakash Narayan appealed to the King of Nepal to release B.P. Koirala as his ‘‘deteriorating health has been causing anxiety”. JP said if he had himself been in good health, he would have “personally met your majesty”. JP wrote to the king after he learnt about Koirala’s health from Railway Minister Madhu Dandavate and Indian High Commissioner in London, N.G. Goray.

Shah Panel

The Shah Commission will began the second phase of its hearings on January 10. The prime witness scheduled to be examined is the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

