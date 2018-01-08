January 8, 1977, Forty Years Ago; Shah Commission

The Indian Express Front Page. Epress Archive The Indian Express Front Page. Epress Archive

Indira Gandhi is likely to appear before the Shah Commission on January 9. At an informal briefing at the AICC office, Manubhai Shah said Frank Anthony, Mrs Gandhi’s lawyer, had told him that she would appear on January 9 along with two lawyers.

Indira on split

Addressing a meeting of the rebel Congressmen from Delhi at her residence, Indira Gandhi said she never intended to split the party. The organisers of the meeting claimed that five of the seven district Congress committee chiefs attended the meeting, besides six of the nine AICC members from Delhi and almost all of those who had contested the Parliament and the local bodies elections in Delhi in March 1977.

JP to British PM

Reciprocating the wishes expressed by the British Prime Minister, James Callaghan, on his arrival in Delhi, Jayaprakash Narayan said the “credit for the democratic revolution that has taken place in the country goes first of all to the people of India who by their innate wisdom and mature judgment made the peaceful changeover possible”. In his telegram to Callaghan, JP said the credit “also partially goes to friends like you in the West whose support to our cause played a significant role”.

Indian ship missing

An air and sea search was on for a Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) bulk carrier, with 69 persons on board, which had run into a violent storm north-west of Honolulu. SCI officials said they were awaiting word from the search parties, which included US naval ships and aircraft, as also other ships in the vicinity. A message received by the SCI in Bombay through another ship in the vicinity said the crew was abandoning the ship, M.V. Chandragupta.

