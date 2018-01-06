January 6, 1978, Forty Years Ago; Carter To JP

Indian Express Front Page . (Express Archives) Indian Express Front Page . (Express Archives)

Jimmy Carter, US president, has in a special message assured Jayaprakash Narayan that he was leaving India “with renewed confidence in the future relations between the two countries (India and the USA) and the ability to work together in the cause of world peace and progress”. In his letter to JP, he expressed the opinion that JP’s “wise counsel and statesmanship have contributed not only to India but to the freedom-loving people of all countries”. A cryptic sentence in the letter assured JP that “I am looking into the matter which you raised in your last message to me”, and added “I will be in touch with you about it shortly”. The speculation is that the “matter” referred to above may have something to do with the “critical condition” of B.P. Koirala, former prime minister of Nepal, who is lodged in a jail in Kathmandu.

Indira On Shah Panel

Indira Gandhi, who has been summoned to appear before the Shah Commission on January 9, 1978, submitted to the Commission a list of over 100 witnesses, which include all the investigating officers of the Commission, to be cross-examined by her lawyers. The list includes a number of her former colleagues. Jagjivan Ram, K. Brahmananda Reddi, T.A. Pai, H.R. Gokhale, Raj Bahadur and C. Subramaniam are among the persons Mrs Gandhi has expressed desire to cross-examine. Former industry minister Pai has also submitted before the Commission that he be allowed to cross-examine Mrs Gandhi in regard to some charges she levelled against him in her written statement.

Congress Infighting

Nine persons belonging to rival groups of the Congress were arrested in the premises of 5, Raisina Road, New Delhi, in which some Congress offices are located, for breach of peace. The arrests were made following an attempt by Mrs Gandhi’s supporters to take possession of the bungalow.

