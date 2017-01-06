January 6, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Dialogue Deadlock

The Congress (O) president, Asoka Mehta, said it appeared that the government “would like to attach preconditions to any dialogue that may be held with the Opposition”. “My view has been there should be no preconditions on either side. If one side insists on preconditions so will the other side. Obviously, the least the opposition would demand is release of all political detenus,” he said. Mehta said in analysing the past, it was necessary there were actions and reactions arising out of the way the government and the Opposition functioned. It was necessary to go to the root of the chain reactions and not blame just one side, as was repeatedly done.

Rajni Patel Quits

Rajni Patel, the president of the Bombay Pradesh Congress Committee, has communicated his decision to resign from the office of presidentship in a letter to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Patel was appointed BPCC chief by Mrs Gandhi in January 1972.

Twenty point plan

The scheme of worker’s participation in management has been extended to commercial and service organisations in the public sector, said Union Labour Minister K.V. Raghunatha Reddy. Workers’ participation is one of the issues included in the prime minister’s 20-point programme. A scheme was announced in October 1975, which was applicable to manufacturing and mining units in the public, private and cooperative sectors as well as those run departmentally, where 500 or more workers were employed.

Lanka On Strikes

The Sri Lanka government enforced the Essential Services Order in respect of the government, railway, medical and other essential services, now on strike. Those on strike will have to report for duty immediately. Penalties for failure to comply include forfeiture of all property and jail sentences.