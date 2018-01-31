January 31, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Summons To Indira

The summons issued to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, P K Jain, for her appearance on February 9 in the court in connection with the two complaints filed by the Shah Commission, have been served on her. The summons has been returned by the New Delhi district police after serving them on Mrs Gandhi. A power of attorney has been filed on behalf of Mrs Gandhi. The case file too has been inspected once on her behalf. The Shah Commission had filed two complaints against Mrs Gandhi for not binding herself by an oath or affirmation and also for declining to answer questions from the commission. The two complaints pertain to two different occasions when she had declined to take the oath and also to depose.

Congress Symbol Case

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has been constituted to hear the appeal by Indira Gandhi against the Chief Election Commissioner’s order in the Congress symbol case. It has to decide an important question as to the interpretation of Article 329 (B) of the Constitution relating to challenges to elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Janata-CPM Alliance

The Janata Party, which could not come to an understanding with the CPM in Assam and Karnataka, is going in for an adjustment of seats in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections. The Janata came out with the list of 268 of its candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The party has left 22 seats for the CPM and two each for the Anna DMK and the Republican Party (Khobaragade group). The Janata Party, however, is still struggling with its list for Maharashtra. While it is fairly certain that the Janata Party will leave some seats for the CPM in Maharashtra, the committee’s real problem is to sort out adjustment of seats with the Peasants and Workers Party, which wants as many as 80 seats.

